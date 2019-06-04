By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has clarified its position on the new currency unveiled on Saturday during Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok by the Central Bank of Kenya governor.

Party Chairman John Mbadi, in a press conference in his office Tuesday morning, said the ODM fully supports the unveiling the new currency and that there is no division on the matter.

Mr Mbadi said that a section of ODM MPs who opposed the unveiling the new currency were just expressing their own opinion but the party’s position is that it supports the new currency.

OFFICIAL POSITION

“I am communicating the official party position which is that we fully support the unveiling of the new currency,” Mr Mbadi said.

The Suba South MP said the decision was reached after consultations with the highest party organ and that any other person expressing a different view is just giving his or her own personal opinion and not that of the party.

“Our party is very democratic and members are allowed to express their views,” Mr Mbadi said.

A section of ODM MPs had earlier called for the recall of the new currency, claiming it has flouted the Constitution as it has the image of the statue of the first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.