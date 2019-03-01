ODM expels Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates on Friday voted to eject Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa for disloyalty.

The National Governing Council meeting was called to ratify the party's disciplinary committee decision to expel Ms Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori for gross misconduct.

Addressing the delegates, party leader Raila Odinga said that loyalty is paramount and critical, warning that his March 9, 2018 truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta was not meant to undermine the party leadership.

"We must draw the line between building our party and the handshake," he said.

RUTO'S BID

The council however spared Mr Dori after he wrote a letter of apology to Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna. He is nonetheless required to appear before the council within 60 days.

What led to the current issue is the two legislators' dalliance with Deputy President William Ruto. They have publicly endorsed Dr Ruto's desire to run for presidency in 2022, thus earning flak from the party leaders.

"We will not accept to be intimidated. Just like I have said, I do not have any row with ODM or [the] party leader. But my stand to support Dr Ruto to be president in 2022 will not change. This is my decision," she said in June last year.

DISCIPLINE

Dr Ruto has been making frequent trips to the Coast, relying on the MPs' clout to placate residents to support his bid.

The MPs had argued that following the political truce, they can associate with anyone under the motto 'building bridges'. But Mr Sifuna in December disagreed.

"Respect for party leadership, its organs and decisions makes a strong party. The Political Parties Act is clear on the running and management of political parties (and recommends) discipline among members."