ODM leader Raila Odinga is facing yet another rebellion from Nasa over his plans to forge an alliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and Kanu.

Nasa, though moribund, is yet to be officially dissolved following reluctance by its affiliate members — Amani National Congress, Wiper Democratic Party and Ford Kenya.

ODM is on record daring Musalia Mudavadi-led ANC, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya to file divorce papers, but this has not taken effect.

Irked by its partners' move to keep off Mr Odinga’s mock swearing-in as the ‘people’s president’ in 2018, and their decision to field candidates in the Kibra by-election in 2019, ODM has resolved to chart its own path.

But the Nasa affiliates - who backed Mr Odinga’s presidential bid in the August 8, 2017 - General Election have no kind words for him and his party’s fresh plot.

ANC Secretary-General Barrack Muluka said whereas ODM has a right to be ambitious, they have no right to subvert “the people’s will”.

“Government cannot be decided by a few selfish individuals who meet to share power. It is government of the people for the people by the people,” Mr Muluka told the Nation.

DIVISION OF FUNDS

Ford-Kenya cautioned Jubilee and Kanu to tread carefully, with ODM given their history in coalitions.

“If it looks like ODM will have to share, it might not play fair.... that is what Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya discovered rather late to do anything about it,” Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu said.

Ford-Kenya Organising Secretary Chris Mandu accused Mr Odinga of not being a team player “after he kicked out Mr Wetang’ula from the Senate Minority leadership post and handed it to James Orengo”.

“Raila knew it was going to be difficult to clinch Nasa ticket again in 2022, so the best thing for him was to shed off other Nasa partners, and that is exactly what he did,” he said.

But ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said that they have a right to “choose which partners to work with.”

“The Constitution guarantees freedom of association and no one can tell ODM which friends to make and which ones to unfriend. Let each party chart its own course in the interest of their membership," he told the Nation.

NATIONAL UNITY

Further, ODM and the Nasa affiliates have been embroiled in a bitter war over the sharing of Sh4 billion political parties’ windfall.

ODM had told off its partners for “salivating” for the cash despite doing little to help in the fight for it.

But Mr Mandu said they will fight for their rightful share of the money. But Mr Sifuna said they will not receive a penny.

Wiper party, however, remained guarded on ODM’s planned alliance, with Secretary-General Judy Sijeny suggesting they will soon make a similar move.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said the party is behind efforts to enhance inclusivity among Kenyans through the Building Bridges Initiative.