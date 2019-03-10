By FADHILI FREDRICK

Kwale County politicians in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) want the party to quash its decision to pardon Msambweni MP Suleman Dori, who was to be expelled alongside Malindi's Aisha Jumwa over support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Led by the county's ODM branch chairman, Mr Hassan Mwanyoha, they rejected the decision by the party's National Governing Council’s (NGC).

Mr Mwanyoha, former Matuga member of parliament, said Mr Dori sought forgiveness long after the apology window had closed, during a hearing by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The chair said Mr Dori must have used a "shortcut" to get the leniency he was accorded.

"We insist that their earlier demand that the MP be kicked out remains despite the NGC’s pardon. We warn that the party’s popularity is at stake," he said on Saturday.

Mr Mwanyoha further said the NGC's ruling was illegal as ODM's disciplinary rules and procedures were breached and decisions by the branch and the NEC, for Mr Dori to be expelled, overturned.

FORMAL COMPLAINT

Kwale County Assembly Speaker Sammy Ruwa said they would file a formal complaint on the matter as was recommended by the disciplinary committee.

“We will write officially to express our reservations because it is of no importance to have rules and not use them to punish those who go against the party's ideals," he said.

Mr Ruwa added that they will hold rallies to gather grassroots support for the opposition party in the region.

'GROSS MISCONDUCT'

Sheikh Hamisi Banda, an activist, said the Msambweni legislator did not deserve pardon because of his "gross misconduct".

He said Mr Dori's doings were an insult to both members of politician Raila Odinga's party and Muslim religious leaders.

Sheikh Banda further said the orange party's failure to punish the lawmaker amounted to indecision and tolerance for errant members, which he warned will continue hurting the party's image and popularity.

“If anything, forgiveness should have been rendered to Ms Jumwa whose transgressions were less than those of Mr Dori. She sacrificed a lot for the party, including being arrested and detained by police," he said.

The branch members also flayed the NGC for planning a special meeting on the developments.

"They are now asking the party leader and his deputy, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, to urgently convene a meeting for the branch to resolve the crisis before it gets out of hand," Sheikh Banda said.

'LOYAL'

In Gazi two weeks ago, Mr Dori thanked the NGC for sparing him the humiliation of losing his membership and the parliamentary seat.

He specifically thanked Mr Odinga and said, "I'm a loyal party member and will continue working with the government for the sake of accelerating development in my constituency."