The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has promised to hand Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala a direct ticket should Amani National Congress expel him.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led party suspended Mr Malala from the party on Friday for supporting the ODM candidate Bernard Imran Okoth in the November 7 Kibra by-election.

On Sunday, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said the Raila Odinga-led party is well aware of the tribulations Mr Malala is facing in the ANC party.

Speaking during a funds drive at Cheptulu Salvation Army in Vihiga County, Mr Sifuna said ODM had already prepared a direct ticket to hand to Mr Malala should ANC expel him.

The event was also attended by Mr Malala and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, who has faced a similar fate in the ANC party.

“Malala supported us in Kibra, ODM party will stand with him. ANC is pained after losing the by-election,” said Mr Sifuna.

He added: “They spent money and they are feeling the pinch. As the ODM secretary-general, I want to say that should they (ANC) oust you, we shall receive you."

Mr Sifuna claimed he had the direct ticket for Mr Malala in his car. He said he was sure that Mr Malala will retain his seat should a by-election be called.

Mr Malala, who expressed his willingness to receive the ticket, said he was not afraid of a by-election.

Mr Malala, who accused ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi of targeting him, urged Mr Sifuna to get him the ODM ticket.

The senator said the problems he was facing were similar to what Mr Osotsi went through and eventually emerged victorious.

He said he supported Mr Okoth to comfort him after losing his brother, Ken Okoth in July.

Mr Malala noted that the family needed support after losing one of them and wondered why his party sponsored a candidate in Kibra.