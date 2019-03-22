ODM National Chairman John Mbadi said the party was confident of winning back the seat “by a wider margin.”

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has vowed to retain the Ugenya parliamentary seat in the April 5 by-election.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said on Thursday that the party brigade will pitch tent in the constituency this weekend to campaign for their candidate Mr Chris Karan.

Mr Sifuna disclosed that a team of more than 20 MPs from across the country will join Mr Karan in the campaigns.

He said that the party had deployed measures to reach out to the voters.

“I will be in Ugenya this weekend. We have deployed the leadership and structure of the party up to the polling stations to ensure we get the vote out,” Mr Sifuna said.

ODM National Chairman John Mbadi said the party was confident of winning back the seat “by a wider margin.”

“We will be out to confirm our August 8, 2017 poll victory,” said Mr Mbadi.

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeal ruling which nullified Mr Karan’s August 8, 2017 win.

On Friday, Mr Mbadi said the ODM brigade would traverse the constituency this weekend to convince the electorate why Mr Karan still remains their best bet.

Mr Karan will face off with former area MP David Ouma Ochieng’ of Movement for Democracy and Growth, Daniel Juma of Grand Dream Development Party and Third Way Alliance’s Brian Omondi Onyango.

Mr Ochieng’, who has promised to put up a spirited fight to win the seat, told Nation last week that he had resorted to quiet campaigns.