By VIVERE NANDIEMO

The rivalry between Migori Governor Okoth Obado and Senator Ochillo Ayacko has split the county assembly, with talks of Obado's impeachment re-emerging.

The two politicians have differed over corruption in the devolved government.

Last week, Mr Ayacko fanned the political fire when he organised a meeting with a group of ward representatives “to familiarise himself with the county assembly”.

Mr Obado’s aides attempted to dissuade the leaders from attending the meeting.

“I was impressed with the turnout from Kuria. What I have gathered is that representatives from the other areas of the county regions were threatened,” Mr Ayacko told journalists in Rongo on Friday.

WARD FUNDS

He added that officials threatened to withhold ward funds if the leaders attended the meeting.

The senator said he organised the meeting to see what can be done “since the theft of public funds in Migori is rampant”.

“The Auditor-General's report is a just tip of the iceberg. If you carry out a forensic audit in the devolved government, you will cry for our beloved county,” he added.

Mr Ayacko said his interaction with ward representatives would empower them to carry out their oversight role.

“My office will ensure you have the knowledge to scrutinise the use of public funds,” the senator said.

Mr Obado, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend and their unborn child, is wary of the decision by the senator to engage the ward representatives.

The body of Sharon Otieno, a Rongo University student, was found in Kodero forest, Homa Bay County in early September.

Mr Obado’s handlers say the senator is behind the move to have him impeached by the assembly.

The latest dispute between the two leaders has split the county assembly.

GRAFT PROBE

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the governor over embezzlement of Sh2.5 billion.

The commission accuses Mr Obado of using proxies to siphon the money from Migori County coffers.

More than 23 companies believed to be owned by Mr Obado, close family members, relatives and allies are being investigated for their role in the theft.

According to Mr Ayacko, corruption in the devolved government has adversely affected services but the assembly is not doing enough to check the powers of the executive.

“There is fiscal indiscipline in all the departments of the county government but ward representatives have abdicated their mandate. As senator, my role is to ensure prudent usage of funds allocated to our county,” Mr Ayacko said.

He added that he would ensure the Senate Public Accounts Committee and government investigative agencies unearth corruption and in Migori.

“I will do what is within my power and means to ensure the corrupt are exposed and action is taken. From next year, I will be engaging the Public Accounts Committee in the Senate,” Mr Ayacko added.

Addressing the press in his office on Saturday, Mr Obado defended his administration saying Migori is way ahead of many other counties in terms of development.

He accused his political “enemies” of spending most of their time attacking him and the county government.

“We are well ahead of other regions in development though we are also ahead of them in propaganda,” Mr Obado said.

He said reports of him stealing Sh2.5 billion were “propaganda peddled by mad people".