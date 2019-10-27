By COLLINS OMULO

It is time for change in Kibra, Deputy President William Ruto told a rally on Sunday, with just about two weeks left to the by-election.

The DP spoke of a now-or-never situation and told the people they are being given the opportunity to make the changes.

"Kibra will never remain a hotbed of violence, a slum, a place synonymous with poverty .... We will never be lied to again," he said while campaigning for Jubilee Party and its candidate McDonald Mariga.

"We have water, electricity and infrastructure problems in Kibra and it's only Mariga who will change this while working with President [Uhuru] Kenyatta."

DEVELOPMENT

Dr Ruto cited development projects in the Nairobi constituency, which he said Jubilee will continue with under Mr Mariga's leadership.

"We will start [working on] stalled projects immediately after the elections on November 7," he said. "We will work with all hustlers to change the face of Kibra."

He warned their rivals against engaging in violence, saying only development will make a difference in the area.

"Kibra residents don't want violence; they want development. I assure you that we will walk with you all the way," he said, adding that under the Big Four project, the area will get 5,000 affordable houses, which will belong to the people after 15 years. He said the government aims to employ 2.5 million youths for the project.

The Deputy President further said the government will set aside funds to compensate the families of those who died during post-election violence.

MARIGA'S PROMISES

The Jubilee candidate has made promises including building a technical and vocational education training institute in six months if he is elected as MP.

Mr Mariga has also promised to ensure every ward gets a public school in order to guarantee access to education.

“The Jubilee administration is already building TVETs in every constituency. I will lobby President Kenyatta and DPRuto to ensure we put up the technical institute by the end of next year," he said in a past campaign meeting.

The candidate further said he will embrace the use of technology to ensure the people of Kibra get jobs.

“We will start by putting up a Kibra skills and curriculum vitae database, which we will link to employers,” he said.