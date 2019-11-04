By BENSON AMADALA

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has told ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula that he has no apologies to make for backing ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Oparanya is one of many leaders who have campaigned in Kibra, Nairobi, for Bernard Imran Okoth, the Orange Democratic Movement's candidate for the parliamentary seat.

Eliud Owalo is the Amani National Congress contestant while Khamisi Butichi is Ford Kenya's.

Mr Odinga, Mr Mudavadi, Mr Wetang'ula, who is Bungoma senator, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka united in 2017 to form the National Super Alliance, with the intention of taking over from President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They lost the election despite a repeat vote after they alleged malpractices and their plan for 2022 has been unclear given the handshake between President Kenyatta and the ODM leader.

Mr Oparanya said Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula's moves to field candidates for the November 7 mini poll clearly indicated their lack of seriousness in forming a formidable alliance and uniting the Luhya community.

He also said the decision clearly demonstrated that the two politicians cannot speak with one voice and be trusted to steer efforts to present a candidate to represent the western region in the 2022 general election.

“Why are they sending mixed signals and confusing the Luhya nation? Their remarks are a clear testimony that they are reading from different scripts and are busy undermining efforts to unite the Luhya community,” he said

“If they are serious about Luhya unity, why did they field separate candidates in Kibra? They should stop wasting time preaching Luhya unity while advancing selfish, personal interests."

The county boss, chair of the Council of Governors, further said it was unfortunate for the two leaders to accuse him of betraying initiatives to unite Luhyas ahead of 2022.

“Let them watch my steps since I have been in politics for the last 20 years and defeated my opponents. They should know I’m now politically mature and that the time has come for me to go for the top seat in 2022,” said Mr Oparanya.

He said said he will not waiver in his support of Mr Odinga despite criticism from Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula.