Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said that the two youthful politicians had agreed to support one of their own for presidency.

Echesa says he is ready to join the ANC party if Mr Mudavadi asserted himself as a leader.

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has been asked to open up space in ANC for all Luhyas.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa said Mr Mudavadi should reach out to all Luhyas in other parties and bring them together to support his 2022 presidential bid.

Mr Echesa said Luhyas were scattered in other parties including Jubilee, ODM and Ford-Kenya and this has affected their bid to produce a single presidential candidate.

Speaking at Mwikali village in Mumias East during the burial of Mrs Jescah Afandi, the mother to David Wamatsi, a local politician in Mumias, Mr Echesa said he was ready to join the ANC party if Mr Mudavadi asserted himself as a leader.

“People are taking advantage of Mr Mudavadi's politeness to undermine the Luhya community. But they need to understand that there are other leaders in Luhya land who can give direction. We are asking our elder brother, [Mr] Mudavadi to stamp his authority and command the community knowing that we are behind him,” said Mr Echesa.

In a pointer that Mr Echesa, who is a staunch supporter of the Deputy President William Ruto and has been a fierce critic of Mr Mudavadi’s presidency was developing a soft spot for Mr Mudavadi, the former minister insisted that the Luhya community must form the next government by producing the next president.

“I am ready to do anything to ensure a Luhya ascends to power. But this can only be possible if [Mr] Mudavadi moves out of the comfort zone to get the support of other communities,” added Mr Echesa.

Mr Malala said there were rumours that youthful leaders from western region lacked respect for Mr Mudavadi and were not supporting his presidential bid. He said that they were ready to rally behind the ANC leader.

“Today, we are announcing our full support to our brother (Mudavadi) to ensure the Luhya community moves together as a bloc. We are ready to conduct the groundwork for you as our presidential candidate in 2022,” said Mr Malala.

Mr Mudavadi said he was ready to work with everyone and that the ANC party was not for particular people but open to all people across the country and welcomed Mr Echesa to join the party.

“You will add great value to the party as we seek to bring people together and push our agenda,” said Mr Mudavadi.

He regretted that politicians from the region had reduced themselves to become cheap and anyone who wants political support goes to the region with small money to buy politicians.