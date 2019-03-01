By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

Arror and Kimwarer dams, ghost projects alleged to have resulted in the loss of Sh21 billion, will proceed to completion, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

The DP said this in Garissa County on Friday, a day after denying that that amount of money was lost in the projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Mr Ruto claimed that people against the dams were being used to "criminalise" the projects to paint President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party government in bad light.

The DP further accused Jubilee's opponents of criminalising government projects without facts and weaving a narrative that criminalises the ruling party's achievements "using falsehoods and propaganda".

According to the Kerio Valley Development Authority, Arror was to cost Sh38.5 billion while Kimwarer in Keiyo South was to cost Sh28 billion.

Mr Ruto noted that resources must be put to good use.

"We will go out of our way to ensure these dams are constructed in Kimwarer, Arror and other parts of the country so we can change the fortunes of Kenyans in ASAL areas. It is not a favour but a development right they deserve," he said during the Pastoralists Leadership Summit in Garissa town.

He added, "We are committed to the fight against corruption and are sure it will be won if it is conducted on the basis of facts and solid evidence in a court of law, not on falsehoods and half truths in the media," he said.