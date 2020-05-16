By DICKENS WASONGA

Alego-Usonga MP Samuel Atandi on Saturday asked the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to arrest Kapseret legislator Oscar Sudi over his remarks in relation to the death of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT Manager Chris Msando.

While addressing the press in Eldoret town on Saturday, the Kapseret lawmaker, who was accompanied by his Bahati counterpart Kimani Ngunjiri, was quoted as saying that he would name those behind the killing of the former IEBC ICT manager.

"When time comes, we will expose those who assassinated IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando,” Mr Sudi was quoted as saying.

He also claimed that ardent supporters of the Deputy President William Ruto were being trailed by unknown people and being persecuted for their political stance.

He said that they would not be intimidated by forces against the deputy president.

But reacting to the statements made by the outspoken MP who is a close ally of Dr Ruto, Mr Atandi said that Msando’s death should not be used as a political tool.

“The late Msando's family and children have been looking for the killers. The leaders who have claimed they know his killers should have been arrested with immediate effect,” he said

Mr Atandi, who spoke to Nation on phone, said Mr Kinoti should immediately swing into action and arrest Mr Sudi to help the country identify those who cut short the life of a brilliant young Kenyan.

"We want these MPs to help us wipe the tears of Msando's wife, his children and distraught family," he said.

The Orange Democratic Movement legislator noted that healing the nation is now the focus of every Kenyan.