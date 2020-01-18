Western Region Deputy Police Commander Leonard Omolo warned on Thursday that any plans by leaders to hold a parallel meeting in Mumias would be met by full force of the law.

In Mumias, General Service Unit are in the town to ensure conveners of the Western Region Development Consultative Forum and their supporters do not access the venue.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale insist their meeting will go on as planned.

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

By BENSON AMADALA

Police in anti-riot gear have cordoned off Nabongo Sports Ground in Mumias town, the venue of the cancelled parallel meeting convened by Deputy President William Ruto's allies.

At Bukhungu Stadium, security is tight with police officers at strategic positions. People have started trooping into the stadium.

CANCEL RALLY

Politicians allied to Dr Ruto led by Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale insisted their meeting will go on as planned. They said the move by police to cancel their rally was unacceptable.

“I have met the police chiefs in Kakamega and explained to them what the law says about their decision to cancel our meeting. We have informed them that our meeting is on and all they need to do is provide security,” said Dr Khalwale.

Dr Khalwale said the Kakamega consultative forum on the Building Bridges Initiative at Bukhungu Stadium and the one in Mumias were 34 kilometres apart.

General Service Unit officers man Nabongo Sports Ground, Mumias, the venue of a parallel public rally organised by Deputy President William Ruto's allies. PHOTO | SHABAN MAKOKHA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“All we need is for police to provide security. The two meetings are miles apart and reasons being given by police to cancel our meeting are not convincing,” said Dr Khalwale.

But Western Region Deputy Police Commander Leonard Omolo warned on Thursday that any plans by leaders to hold a parallel meeting in Mumias would be met by full force of the law.

SECURITY

“We cannot have two meetings, one in Kakamega and another in Mumias. We have deployed our officers to provide security at Bukhungu Stadium,” said Mr Omolo.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa said the leaders behind the Mumias meeting will match to the ground.

“We will not be intimidated by the heavy presence of police officers in the town. We want to address issues affecting our people. We want to find a way forward to the ailing economy of the western region, the meeting will go on as planned,” said Mr Washiali.

Mr Echesa said the leaders will converge at an undisclosed location and march through Mumias town to Nabongo ground.

Police vehicle at Nabongo Sports Ground, Mumias, the venue of a parallel public rally organised by Deputy President William Ruto's allies. PHOTO | SHABAN MAKOKHA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He said they will later move to Mumias Sugar Company to meet the receiver-manager.

“Ours is not a political rally. It is purely a meeting of leaders from the region to brainstorm on economic issues of Western region. I don’t know why the government is getting jittery about this meeting,” said Mr Echesa.