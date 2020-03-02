By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

By ONYANGO K'ONYANGO

Plans to hold a Building Bridges Initiative rally in Eldoret have been cast in doubt due to fears of possible violence.

Already, the spread of hate messages are threatening to deal a blow to peace and reconciliation efforts in the region hat bore the brunt of the 2007/08 post-election violence.

The team led by Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos that was picked by President Uhuru Kenyatta to spearhead BBI meetings in the region has remained indecisive on the rally with strong indications that it might not take place even as the BBI rallies move to Nakuru this weekend.

PROVIDE SECURITY

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa said the BBI team was yet to inform them about the rally in Eldoret although he said they were ready to provide security and other requisite logistics when called upon.

“For now, they have not informed us about their BBI meeting here but when they do we will put in place all the necessary logistics. We will be ready to provide security when they tell us the date,” Mr Jaldesa told the Nation.

Early this week, opposition leader Raila Odinga indicated that a BBI meeting will be held in Eldoret but the failure to pick a date almost two months after the rallies were launched in Kisii in January has made it doubtful.

While defending embattled Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Mr Odinga on Monday said everyone, including those who will attend the Eldoret meeting ought to be allowed to say “what is in their hearts.”

NON-COMMITTAL

However, the organisers of the Eldoret rally have remained non-committal on the status of the meeting in Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard.

The DP’s staunch allies led by Kapseret member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany, both from Uasin Gishu, said they would not allow Mr Odinga to preside over the BBI rally in the town.

“In Eldoret, we will not allow a BBI rally meant to divide Kenyans because we have been in a peaceful coexistence hence Raila and his team have no business to come to Uasin Gishu County,” said Mr Kositany, the Jubilee Party deputy secretary, while referring to the alleged hateful utterances by Mr Ole Kina during the Narok rally. The senator will be arraigned next week.

Governor Tolgos told the Nation that the Eldoret BBI meeting will he held “at a later date”, saying all Kenyans including those in the Rift Valley must be allowed to ventilate on the issues affecting them.

He insisted that politics will not be at play and instead residents will be allowed to speak about on pertinent matters as maize, wheat, milk and land issues.

DIFFERENT VIEWS

“No one owns the BBI but the people. What is more important is collecting different views from everybody which will be looked into by the secretariat and will be presented to the BBI task force,” said the governor who has been dismissed by the DP allies as unable to organise the rally although he has poured cold water on the claims.

Uasin Gishu youth leader Collins Chepkulei said they will only support the BBI rally in Eldoret if it was meant to address unemployment and issues affecting the youth. He said those planning to disrupt peace in the town will not be welcome.

“As youths, we have realised that we are being misused by politicians and our stand is against violence. We are not going to accept any BBI rally which will divide us to take place in Eldoret,” said Mr Chepkulei.

PERSONAL INTERESTS

North Rift Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) chairman Abubakar Bini said although the Eldoret meeting must take place, politicians should not use it to accomplish personal interests.

“You cannot say that the BBI rally is not welcome in a certain part of the country, this country belongs to all of us. Such sentiments are unfortunate in this era because they can burn the country and we do not want repeat of 2007/2008,” said Mr Bin.