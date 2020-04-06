By MARTIN KINYANJUI

Sittings of the National Assembly and the Senate which had been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed indefinitely, Speakers Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka have announced.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the Speakers said the move was as a result of a directive announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta banning movement in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Civid-19) pandemic.

Kenya has so far recorded a total of 158 coronavirus cases with 82 per cent of them being reported in Nairobi and another 14 per cent in the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

MOVEMENT BANNED

It is for this reason that the President announced the cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area and the three Coast counties.

This has in turn affected the sitting of the Senate scheduled for Tuesday April 7 and that of the National Assembly scheduled for Wednesday.

“In the circumstances, it has therefore become necessary to inform you that it will not be possible to hold the Sittings of the Houses of Parliament as scheduled, until further notice.