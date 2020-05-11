alexa Poghisio elected Senate majority leader in new changes - Daily Nation
Poghisio elected Senate majority leader in new changes

Monday May 11 2020

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio who was on May 11, 2020 elected as the new Senate majority leader. He has replaced Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. 

In Summary

  • Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo Adan will now be the deputy majority leader.
  • Murang’a’s Irungu Kang'ata will be the majority chief whip.
By NATION REPORTER
West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio is now the new Senate majority leader, replacing Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The changes come following a Jubilee coalition Senate Parliamentary Group Meeting which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo Adan will now be the deputy majority leader while Murang’a’s Irungu Kang'ata will be the majority chief whip with Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali Haji being his deputy.

In a statement released by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, President Kenyatta assured the new House leaders of his support.