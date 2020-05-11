By NATION REPORTER

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio is now the new Senate majority leader, replacing Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The changes come following a Jubilee coalition Senate Parliamentary Group Meeting which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo Adan will now be the deputy majority leader while Murang’a’s Irungu Kang'ata will be the majority chief whip with Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali Haji being his deputy.