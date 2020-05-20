Drafting of final BBI report almost complete: Raila

By DAVID MWERE

ODM leader Raila Odinga has once again given a clearest indication that the country will have a referendum before the 2022 elections once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

Mr Odinga’s latest remarks comes after the publication of the Referendum Bill, 2020, in the Kenya gazette last week and whose aim is to provide the legislative agenda for the conduct of the referendum.

Speaking after meeting women leaders at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi, Mr Odinga revealed that the drafting of the final Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is at an advanced stage signifying the near return of the political mood.

“The drafting of the final BBI document is at an advanced stage. We want all the issues raised by the women leaders captured in the final report,” said Mr Odinga even as the BBI debate continues to draw division as political leaders differ on the proposals.

The women leaders have been pushing for mechanisms to actualise the two-thirds gender rule in all appointive and elective public bodies as provided for in the Constitution.

The leaders who attended the meeting included, Public Service, Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia, Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui), woman representatives Florence Mutua (Busia) and Rosa Buyu (Kisumu).

The others were Priscilla Nyokabi a commissioner with the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) and Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachael Shebesh.