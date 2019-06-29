Mr Odinga will be in Mr Ruto’s backyard in the Rift Valley on Sunday, where he will be the chief guest at a function to celebrate the retirement of Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny’s mother-in-law, Ms Ruth Kiptoo, who is quitting teaching after 40 years in service.

By EVANS KIPKURA

By CAROLINE WAFULA

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto will today attend separate functions in western.

The events, some 60 kilometres apart, will see Mr Ruto at an Anglican Church of Kenya function in the diocese of Mumias, Kakamega County, while Mr Odinga will join mourners at the funeral of former Amagoro MP Oduya Oprong in Teso, Busia County.

Mr Oprong, a former assistant minister and trade unionist, died on May 25 at 83 at Kenyatta National Hospital after a long illness.

He had lived with a bullet in his head for 26 years after a failed assassination attempt in 1993.

And on Sunday, Mr Odinga will be in Mr Ruto’s backyard in the Rift Valley, where he will be the chief guest at a function to celebrate the retirement of Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny’s mother-in-law, Ms Ruth Kiptoo, who is quitting teaching after 40 years in service.

Preparations are in top gear to welcome the opposition leader at Chebara Primary School in Marakwet West. Local leaders say he is welcome.

This will be Mr Odinga’s first visit to the region since the last elections. The last time he was in the North Rift was a few days to the August 8, 2017 General Election, when he led the National Super Alliance team to Eldoret for last-ditch campaigns.

The DP, on the other hand, has intensified his tours in western Kenya, where Mr Odinga still enjoys considerable support. He has made over 15 trips to several parts of the region for various functions over the past six months as he lays the ground for his 2022 presidential ambitions.

Elgeyo-Marakwet ODM chairman Micah Kigen said they were ready to welcome Mr Odinga in Mr Ruto’s backyard, noting his visit was the continuation of the Building Bridges campaign that started with the March 9, 2018 handshake.

“One of his core responsibilities as a key partner in the handshake with the President is to explain to the people the reason why togetherness and cohesion are the most important things we currently need in the country,” said Mr Kigen.

He said although most leaders in the region allied to the DP have developed cold feet towards the handshake, a majority in the region were in support of the Building Bridges Initiative.

Mr Kutuny, a friend-turned-fierce critic of the DP, said it was an honour for him and his family to host the ODM leader. “On behalf of my family, I take this opportunity to welcome the public and all leaders to attend the event,” Mr Kutuny told the Saturday Nation.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos said the county was open to every Kenyan. “I have received the invite and I will personally be there to welcome the former prime minister,” said Mr Tolgos.