Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has dismissed politician Ekuru Aukot's Punguza Mizigo Initiative Bill, saying that it won't solve Kenyans' challenges.

Mr Aukot, leader of the Thirdway Alliance party, want the Constitution amended to cut costs, strengthen devolution and use the ward as the primary unit of development in order to spur economic growth.

In his remarks on the bill on Thursday evening, however, Mr Odinga said the public is waiting for the report of the Building Bridges Initiative Task Force.

"Kenyans are facing many challenges that we know can't be solved through Punguza Mizigo. All we are waiting for is the BBI report so that we can go for a referendum in accordance with our recommendations," he said in Lodwar town, Turkana County.

He attended the fifth edition of the Tobung' Lore cultural festival.

The task force is preparing a report that will be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader asked Kenyans to support the team and noted that he and the President were working closely to unite Kenyans.

He said a referendum will ensure free and fair elections in Kenya.

"We want this referendum so that we can start holding credible elections which will be appreciated by everyone," he said.

So far, President Kenyatta's wing in the ruling Jubilee Party, ODM, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Democratic Movement, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula's Ford Kenya, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi's Kanu and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto's Chama Cha Mashinani have expressed support for the task force.