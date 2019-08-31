Raila dismisses calls for Matiang'i presidency

By RUTH MBULA

By JOSIAH ODANGA

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga on Friday hinted at endorsing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for the Presidency, but added that time is not yet ripe for that.

Mr Odinga, who was addressing mourners during the burial of former assistant minister Hezron Manduku in Nyanturago, Kisii County, said those pushing for Dr Matiangi’s endorsement for the presidency could jeopardise his chances.

The clamour, Mr Odinga said, could also ruin the March 9, 2018 peace deal between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“He is a very hardworking man. As such, don’t remind me what I am supposed to do. Time is not yet ripe. Hold your horses,” the ODM chief said.

The elevation of Dr Matiang’i to the position of chief minister by Mr Kenyatta put him in the limelight and some politicians, especially those from his Gusii backyard, have been urging him to contest the presidency in 2022.

GROOM MATIANG'I

The minister, like before, steered off the matter. “Without focus, we don’t get things done. Let us focus on developing this country the way President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga designed it,” Dr Matiang’i said.

Most of the leaders who spoke urged Mr Odinga to endorse “our son”.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his Nyamira counterpart John Nyagarama said Mr Odinga should work closely with Dr Matiang’i “and teach him the tricks of good leadership”.

Mr Ongwae said the minister has excelled in public service and his elevation would do the region good.

“Our son qualifies to be the country’s president. We should walk together in this,” Mr Nyagarama told the ODM leader.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka called on the minister to “stay close to Mr Odinga because he loves him and is the one who knows everything in this country”.

Mr Onyonka’s Borabu counterpart Ben Momanyi told Mr Odinga that “the next State House should be from my constituency”.

LEADERSHIP TRAITS

The Interior minister hails from Borabu. Mr Momanyi said Dr Matiang’i has been made “the most powerful minister in the land” because he is a performer.

“Only two people chair Cabinet meetings. That is President Kenyatta and our own Dr Matiang’i,” he said.

“If you say Matiang’i tosha (enough), then Tangatanga will be wounded.”

The “Kibaki tosha” rallying call by Mr Odinga in 2002 catapulted Mr Mwai Kibaki to the presidency months later.

Tangatanga is the name given to a group of Jubilee MPs drumming up support for Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the highest seat in the land.

PEACEFUL KENYA

Mr Odinga said he has known Dr Matiang’i for long and does not need to be reminded what to do “when the time comes”.

He however said it is time to fight corruption and build the nation, “following my handshake with the President”.

“We are concerned with the Building Bridges Initiative, which is meant to unite the country and jail corrupt people,” he said.