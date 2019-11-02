The DP further said Jubilee Party is about to pull a surprise amalgamation of parties under ODM and the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Dr Ruto went on to say that Jubilee will win the Nairobi constituency seat because Mr Odinga failed in matters development when he served as MP for more than 20 years.

By BAYA SAMUEL

McDonald Mariga's looming victory in the Kibra by-election has sent shivers throughout the opposition, Deputy President William Ruto said on Saturday, reiterating that he will win by a landslide.

Candidates in the November 7 mini-poll, that follows the death of MP Ken Okoth, include Bernard Imran Okoth (ODM), Eliud Owalo (Amani National Congress) and Khamisi Butichi (Ford Kenya).

Dr Ruto, however, focused on Mr Odinga, saying, "It is not well in Raila's camp and that is why they complain about almost everything.

"That is a sign of a defeated person. God willing and going by the development programmes the Jubilee government has initiated in Kibra, we shall win by a landslide."

DEVELOPMENT

The DP spoke at Salgaa market in Nakuru County during a fundraising that leaders including Senator Susan Kihika, Woman Representative Liz Chelule and MPs Kimani Kuria (Molo), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) also attended.

"The truth of the matter is that Raila never developed and empowered the people of Kibra when he was an MP. The projects he failed to deliver in all those years have been done by Jubilee in these few years. So there is a problem in that bedroom. Things are not good for 'Baba' in Kibra."

ALLIANCE

"They have all ganged to fight a Jubilee candidate but the message is clear; we shall beat them hands down. The Kibra seat is going to Jubilee. They can take that to the bank, " he said.

"They have all ganged to fight a Jubilee candidate but the message is clear; we shall beat them hands down. The Kibra seat is going to Jubilee. They can take that to the bank, " he said.

The DP told Nasa and ODM to resolve their problems before lecturing Jubilee on its predicaments.

"You have your own problems. Why don't you sort them out before trying to lecture us at Jubilee?"

UHURU'S BACKING

Ms Kihika said they will camp in Kibra on Sunday to campaign for Mr Mariga.

"We will tell the people of the benefits that will come with Mariga's election. Kibra is not a person's bedroom. The bedroom is the one you share with your wife at home, " she said.

Mr Gikaria said Mr Mariga has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta so Mr Odinga should not mislead Kenyans into thinking this is not the case.