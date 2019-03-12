Ms Jumwa and Dori were in soup over their dalliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Odinga said that party loyalty is paramount and critical, warning that his March 9, 2018 truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta was not meant to undermine the party leadership.

ODM’s National Governing Council ratified the party’s disciplinary committee expulsion of MP for gross misconduct.

By AGEWA MAGUT

More by this Author

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa can be spared ejection from the Orange Democratic Movement, party leader Raila Odinga has said.

But first, she must eat humble pie for violating party rules as her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori did.

Speaking at Toi market in Kibra on Tuesday following a fire that destroyed over 1,900 stalls, Mr Odinga said that the errant MP only has to apologise to be brought back into the fold.

"We forgave Dori after he apologised. So if Aisha Jumwa does the same, we will forgive her," said Mr Odinga.

ODM’s National Governing Council ratified the party’s disciplinary committee expulsion of MP for gross misconduct.

Addressing the delegates on March 1, Mr Odinga said that loyalty is paramount and critical, warning that his March 9, 2018 truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta was not meant to undermine the party leadership.

Ms Jumwa and Dori were in soup over their dalliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

They have publicly endorsed Dr Ruto's desire to run for presidency in 2022, thus earning flak from the party leaders.

At the weekend, Dr Ruto lashed out at ODM accusing the party of ill-treating women MPs after they pardoned Mr Dori, who wrote an apology letter in bid to stop explusion.