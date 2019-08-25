By DAVID MWERE

The Orange Democratic Movement on Sunday ruled out direct nomination for its candidate for the November 7 Kibra Constituency by-election.

Party leader Raila Odinga said that ODM will hold its primaries on August 31. The seat fell vacant after the death of MP Ken Okoth on July 26, 2019.

Already various individuals among them former MPs and contestants in the previous elections and other hopefuls have already started positioning themselves to succeed Mr Okoth.

Some of those expected to seek the Orange party’s ticket include Mr Imran Okoth (brother to the late MP), Mr Eliud Owalo, former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra, former Senator Elizabeth Ongoro, ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna and ODM youth leader Benson Musungu.

Mr Owalo, a renowned management consultant, served as the head of Mr Odinga’s 2013 presidential campaign secretariat and chief campaign manager.