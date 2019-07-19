By CAROLINE WAFULA

By ELIZABETH OJINA

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga on Friday took yet another swipe at Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri over the maize importation controversy.

Mr Odinga repeated what he said earlier - that cartels have created the impression that there is a shortage to create room for unnecessary imports.

He said there has been no justification for imports and that the action will only hurt Kenyan farmers.

“We don't want our farmers to suffer because of maize imports by some goons. We know who they are and how they litter our markets,” he said at his Opoda home in Bondo, Siaya county, where he hosted farmers from the region to a field day. He did so in collaboration with the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) and the Siaya government.

“Our farmers grow enough maize. We don't want thugs to lie to us that there is shortage," he added.

RESIGNATION CALLS

The CS skipped the official agricultural event, which he was to grace as the chief guest, as pressure mounted for him to resign office over the maize importation plans.

Calls for Mr Kiunjuri's resignation came after it emerged that Sh1.8 billion was withdrawn from the Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund (SFRTF) as an advance payment for the importation.

The minister recently said the country will import 19 million bags to meet a deficit, attracting scathing criticism from a section of leaders who termed the plans as suspect.

Six lawmakers claimed the money was secretly and irregularly withdrawn by the ministry from the fund’s account at the Central Bank of Kenya and paid to a company trading as Commodity House, without the board’s approval.

The MPs said the Sh1.8 billion was part of the Sh12 billion meant to clear debts owed to maize farmers and purchase of the current harvest.

They asked the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the matter.

SHORTFALL

Mr Odinga wondered how imports can be made before the shortfall is determined.

“Let our farmers deliver their produce to the [National Cereals and Produce Board] before you can start importing. How do you import before you know the shortfall we have? We know their tricks ... let them take their tricks elsewhere."

The SFRTF, which is tasked with providing the physical reserve stock and the cash equivalent, stabilising food supply and prices, as well as procuring, storing and selling food commodities, opposed the importation.

Chairman Noah Wekesa said there is no need to import maize since the country has at least 2,760,000 90-kilogramme bags, a quantity that will last until mid-August, going by the average of 1.5 million bags per month, ahead of the harvest season.

Mr Wekesa, a former minister and MP, said they were expecting good harvests from Bomet and Western regions and that visits to Machakos, Kirinyaga and Bungoma established millers had some maize.

In response to the reports, Mr Odinga had asked Mr Kiunjuri to shelve the importation, claiming the shortage is artificial and meant to benefit cartels.

But the CS warned Mr Wekesa against issuing statements on the matter, saying only the ministry is mandated to comment on it. He also said those criticising do not have the facts.

'DISHONEST DEAL'

At the farmers' event, Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, a member of the National Assembly's Agriculture committee said the maize importation plan is a dishonest deal.

“Let us use modern technology, stop importing maize and plan better for a country. With good planning we can have harvests for three seasons and stop importing maize because it is not an honest deal,” she stated.

The Odingas invited more than 500 farmers to learn farming techniques and crop varieties suitable under Siaya's environmental conditions.

In collaboration with Kephis and other seed companies and stakeholders, they planted crops including maize and vegetables as part of a demonstration for the farmers.

Mr Odinga arrived on Thursday for the event that Mr Kiunjuri had been expected to attend as a poster indicated he would be the chief guest.

On Friday morning, however, organisers were informed he wouldn't show up and that Kephis' Managing Director Esther Kimani would deliver his speech. There was no representation from the ministry.

The National Assembly’s Agriculture committee was represented by Ms Mutua and Mogotio MP Daniel Tuitoek while Siaya Deputy Governor James Okumbe led county executives to the function.

Mr Odinga’s elder brother- East African Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Odinga and nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga were also present.

KIUNJURI'S APOLOGY

Dr Kimani said the CS apologised for not attending and that he had "urgent matters" to take care of.

She noted that Kephis’ mandate is to ensure certified seeds are available following licensing after national plant trials. The next steps are release of the seeds to the market and the regulation of players in the sector.

Kephis' chairman Robin Achoki said they partnered with counties to ensure farmers get quality seeds, as part of efforts to promote food safety and ensure food security, one of the four pillars of the Big Four agenda.

Mr Odinga said he was happy to collaborate with Kephis, which approached his family, a meeting at which the Odingas agreed to set aside their farm for the demonstration.