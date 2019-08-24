By DAVID MWERE

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga will unveil aspirants who have been cleared to run in party primaries for the Kibra by-election.

The hopefuls will be introduced to residents during a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra Sunday.

CAMPAIGNS

This comes as the party intensifies preparations for its campaigns to retain the seat that fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth on July 26.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati announced this week that the mini-poll will take place on November 7, three months after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi declared the seat vacant.

Friday was the deadline for the hopefuls to return their completed application forms to the party headquarters at Orange House

“The party leader will introduce to the residents those who want to have the ODM ticket. The aspirants will then be given time to articulate their agenda for the constituency,” Mr Odinga’s aide Dennis Onyango said.