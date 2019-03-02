The Supreme Court supported the nullifying of Mr Karan's victory by the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Others who expressed support for Mr Karan include Governor Cornell Rasanga and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has said he will not campaign for Ugenya parliamentary candidate in the by-election due to his busy schedule at the African Union.

The AU Special Envoy for Infrastructure and Development, however, urged his supporters to vote for Mr Christopher Karan in the mini-poll on April 5.

"I will not be coming to campaign for our candidate since I have a bigger role of taking care of infrastructure development in the entire continent," he said during the funeral of former senior chief Daudi Owino Olak in Lifunga Kobiero village, Ugenya Sub County.

Mr Owino was 101 years old at the time of his death.

"There are good things in the offing. I have talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta and he has promised to build the Butere-Musanda-Sigomere-Ukwala road," he told mourners.

He added that the President would visit the region in August to open the road.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo said Mr David Ochieng, who is contesting the seat on a Movement for Democracy and Growth party ticket, is "an enemy of development who failed to deliver during his time as a lawmaker".

"He should be rejected at the ballot because we know who he is working for," Mr Orengo said.

The Siaya Senator said President Kenyatta supports Mr Karan "as he chose not to present a candidate to contest the seat".

"In the spirit of the handshake, we want to maintain the friendship between us and the President who has committed to work closely with our party leader," the Siaya Senator said.

The senator said Deputy President William Ruto is panicking as the government intensifies its war against corruption.

“The guilty are always afraid. Why would someone start expressing worries when he has not been mentioned?" he asked.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said ODM lawmakers and officials would ensure the party retains the seat.

"We urge Ugenya residents not to be swayed by handouts," Mr Amollo said.

Others who expressed support for Mr Karan include Governor Cornell Rasanga and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

The Supreme Court supported the nullifying of Mr Karan's victory by the High Court and Court of Appeal.