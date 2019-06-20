He revealed that he plans to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta before the end of this week to seek a solution on the impasse surrounding the 2019 Division of Revenue Allocation Bill.

He accused the national government, Treasury and National Assembly of scheming to frustrate county governments.

By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

More by this Author

The Council of Governors (CoG) has joined the push for a referendum, saying it would address concerns about the formula for dividing shareable revenue.

CoG chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, in an exclusive interview with Nation Media Group’s NTV on Thursday, said county bosses were concerned after the collapse of talks on a compromise version of the division of revenue bill.

CoG will support calls for a referendum to address how funds are allocated to counties, he said.

He accused the national government, Treasury and National Assembly of scheming to frustrate county governments.

He revealed that he plans to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta before the end of this week to seek a solution on the impasse surrounding the 2019 Division of Revenue Allocation Bill.

“We hope that the intervention of the President will help resolve the supremacy tussle between the Senate and the National Assembly over the issue of the Division of Revenue Allocation Bill 2019,” he said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o accused the government of waging the same war on financial attrition that Kanu used in 1964 after independence.

“The Kanu government just decided then to starve the regions of money so that majimbo could be killed. It is the same style again to starve the counties of money so that devolution can be killed,” Prof Nyong’o said.

Meanwhile, Murang’a County leaders have pushed for a referendum to change the system of governance to an all-inclusive government and end the “winner-take-all” system.

Governor Mwangi Wa iria said a government with broad representation of all communities will help end antagonism among ethnic groups.

Senator Kembi Gitura said changing the electoral system would remove the fear of post-election violence after every five years.