Mr Kamket announced that organisers decided to launch the 40 days mourning by inviting the religious leaders.

More than 100 religious leaders blessed the political baton handed over to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi in Kabarak.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Kanu started 40 days of mourning former President Daniel arap Moi in style on Sunday.

More than 100 religious leaders blessed the political baton handed over to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi in Kabarak during his father's burial.

Rongai MP Raymond Moi gave the family leadership rungu to Gideon during Mzee’s Moi’s burial.

SECOND PRESIDENT

Passing on of the rungu, the symbol of power, means that Gideon has blessings to run for presidency in 2022.

Advertisement

The rungu, which resembles the one the former president carried during his 24 year-rule, came from Kalenjin elders.

The religious leaders, drawn mainly from Baringo County, also prayed for the former president's family. Moi’s famous rungu represented power and leadership.

During the prayer meeting, Gideon called on the church leaders to pray for his 2022 presidential ambitions. Tiaty MP William Kamket and a close ally of the Baringo senator attended the meeting.

Party Secretary-General Nick Salat, who announced during Mzee Moi’s burial last month that Kanu would mourn Mzee Moi for 40 days, was conspicuously missing.

40 DAYS

During the burial of Mzee Moi, Mr Salat announced that Kabarak would be a beehive of activities ahead of the 2022. Mr Kamket announced that organisers decided to launch the 40 days mourning by inviting the religious leaders.

“The prayer meeting was attended by more than 100 religious leaders from Muslim, Christian and Hindu faiths to bless the rungu (baton) that was handed over to our party leader,” said Mr Kamket.

“From Wednesday and Thursday we expect a huge number of visitors at Kabarak to join Kanu and Mzee Moi family,” said Mr Kamket.

He added: “This mourning will be a big ceremony and we expect thousands of friends of Kanu and Mzee Moi to troop at Kabarak, we want to shake the political landscape. Utashangaa (you will be surprised),” said Mr Kamket.

He said Gideon would have started receiving mourners this week but due to the burial of former politician Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki on Tuesday, the plans were rescheduled.

RECEIVE GUESTS

“Our party leader will be attending the burial of the late politician Nginyo Kariuki and he will not be able to receive guests but after the burial, it will be all systems go and Kabarak will experience heavy traffic of visitors,” said Mr Kamket.

According to Mr Kamket, Gideon urged the religious leaders to pray for the departed soul of Mzee Moi and his journey towards the 2022 presidency.

“Our party leader urged the church leaders to continue praying for his 2022 presidential race and the soul of Mzee Moi,” said Mr Kamket.

Mr Gideon, according to Mr Kamket, promised to work with the religious leaders just like his father did.