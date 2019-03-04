The party’s National Governing Council met last week to ratify the party's disciplinary committee decision to expel Ms Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori for gross misconduct.

By LEOPOLD OBI

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has found reprieve after Political Parties Disputes Tribunal temporarily stopped her expulsion from ODM.

The tribunal’s deputy registrar stopped the removal Ms Jumwa's name from the Orange Democratic Movement membership list Monday evening and ordered for an inter partes hearing on March 8.

ODM party delegates on Friday voted to eject MP Aisha Jumwa for disloyalty.

Ms Jumwa was expelled from ODM while her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori was spared in the final decision.

The council spared Mr Dori after he wrote a letter of apology to ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna. He is nonetheless required to appear before the council within 60 days.

The party, however, ejected the Malindi lawmaker accusing her of advancing the interests of another party by openly campaigning for the DP to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires in 2022.

After her expulsion from the party, Ms Jumwa maintained there will be no by-election in her constituency, insisting that she will finish her five-year term as per the law.

The lawmaker made good her threats on Monday evening through her lawyer, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who obtained interim orders restraining ODM and the Registrar of Political Parties from taking further actions against her.

ODM party was expected to write to the Speaker of the National Assembly to declare the Malindi MP's position vacant and call for a by-election.

On February 5th this year, the Ms Jumwa and Mr Dori filed an appeal to the party’s National Governing Council contesting their expulsion from the Orange party.

In their petition, they claimed that the decision to expel them was made in “complete disregard” of the party's constitution and was based on allegations that are “strange and not recognised by any law.”