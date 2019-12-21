By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has asked Kenyans to focus on restoring the economy and fighting graft in order to prosper.

His sentiments came on Friday as leaders who accompanied him to Vihiga County said not much time should be taken discussing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Mr Mudavadi did not speak about the BBI, focusing instead on the state of the economy.

He said Western region was worst hit following closure of sugar companies and Pan-Paper mills and that revenue targets are not being met yet the country is sinking deeper into debt.

“The economy is crumbling and companies are closing shop,” he said during the homecoming ceremony of Mungoma MCA Wycliffe Masini, noting the need to find solutions before matters worsen.

GREAT ECONOMIST

Advertisement

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo described the Amani National Congress leader as a great economist who has the country's best interests at heart.

“He has earned a lot of respect across the country. He spoke well during the BBI launch. He is good in matters economy," said Dr Ottichilo.

Hamisi MP Charles Gimose said he will back Mr Mudavadi on the BBI.

Following President Uhuru Kenyatta's launch of the report on November 27, conversation have centred on its implementation, with politicians allied to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga calling for a referendum.

Those allied to Deputy President William Ruto have say they are open to any method of implementing the report.