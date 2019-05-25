By RUTH MBULA

By JOSIAH ODANGA

Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid has once again been dealt a blow after his pointman in Kisii County ditched his camp.

The Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka said his brief dalliance with the DP was meant to spy on what was happening in the ‘Tanga Tanga’ camp.

In a surprise move that has left his supporters in shock, the MP said he made an about turn after realising the DPs camp is ‘a hotbed of and graft.’

He made the announcement at Isecha village in Kitutu Chache North constituency, Kisii County, during the burial of Dr David Gilbert Ombati on Friday.

The event was attended by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga among other leaders.

“I went there to check what he [DP]was doing,” said Mr Onyonka who told Dr Ruto to stop his attacks on Mr Odinga.

“Raila si rika lako, unamtusi kila asubuhi na jioni, twambie pesa ya dam mnapeleka wapi… (Raila is not your age mate that you keep abusing each morning and evening. Tell us where you took the money meant for dams) …” said Mr Onyonka.

Mr Onyonka, who described Mr Odinga as a patriot who has the interest of the nation at heart, said he supported the ODM leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta in the fight against corruption.

He urged the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to ensure perpetrators of graft are brought to book.

Speaking at Nyabururu Catholic Church three months ago where the DP presided over a funds drive, Mr Onyonka vowed to support Mr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

He said then, he would lead Gusii leaders in supporting the DP since he had stood with them in time of need.

“I am Ruto’s key supporter, and I do not fear saying this. We will stand with him and ensure he becomes president,” said Mr Onyonka.

In another function where the DP presided over a funds drive at Marani Catholic Church this year, Mr Onyonka pledged to support the DP.

Before 2017 General Election, the MP who was a key ODM leader, quit the Orange party to join Jubilee before decamping to Ford-Kenya. The DP has also lost key allies in the Rift Valley.

Mr Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop, popularly known as Buzeki, a fortnight ago left the DP camp.

Mr Bundotich lost the Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial seat to Mr Jackson Mandago in a hotly-contested election in 2017.