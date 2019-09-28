By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday reaffirmed his opposition on the push to amend the Constitution to create more political seats.

DP Ruto said the country is not ready for positions that will only benefit a few individuals.

Addressing congregants at Nangina Catholic Parish in Funyula constituency during the ordination of four priests, DP Ruto reiterated that the Jubilee government is focused on delivering services to residents through implementation of the Big Four Agenda.

“It’s not possible that we politic during general elections and continue with the same at the time we should be working hard to improve lives of residents. We will not entertain politics of creating positions for a few individuals at the expense of delivering services and empowering Kenyans.

SELFISH MOVE

“Those propagating this are power-hungry and selfish,” said DP Ruto in an apparent attack on Building Bridges and Ugatuzi initiatives that have proposed re-introduction of positions of the prime minister and two deputies.

Advertisement

He urged those with intentions of seeking elective seats to exercise patience until 2022 to contest.

He challenged leaders to deliver on their promises to provide good roads, electricity, water and bursaries for needy students.

"This is the time to distance ourselves from politics of power and division and instead embrace development-focused leadership,” he said.

The DP said he will continue to support the church through donations despite critics claiming that politicians use the clergy to sanitise proceeds of corruption.

GOVERNMENT PROJECTS

He said that government had listed the tarmacking of Matayos-Ganjala-Sio Port road among priority projects in the next financial year.

He said delays to rehabilitate the road were in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on completion of ongoing projects before rolling out new ones.

“The government has set aside Sh1 billion to connect at least 20,000 Busia residents to the national grid in the next one year. We will cooperate with your MPs and MCAs to reach all the corners of the county.”

In response to MP Wilberforce Mudenyo who appealed to the government to fast track tarmacking of the ring road the Deputy President said the process stalled because there were no funds allocated for the project.