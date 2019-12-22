By KNA

Deputy President William Ruto's roadmap to State House come 2022 is "unstoppable", National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale has said.

Mr Duale, who is Garissa Town's member of Parliament, said on Sunday that those trying to derail the DP's quest to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta are wasting their rime, resources and energy as the contest has been determined.

The majority leader, a staunch supporter of Dr Ruto, said that although they fully support the Jubilee administration, the DP's eyes are fixed on the top seat come the next general election.

BBI CLAIMS

Mr Duale accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga of using the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to lock DP Ruto out of the 2022 presidential race.

He said the DP's supporters are aware that Mr Odinga is doing so through the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI).

"We ready to support Ruto all the way, whether the BBI comes up with a parliamentary or presidential system,” he said in Garissa Town.

He, however, advocated for a a pure parliamentary system, saying it will ensure equitable distribution of national resources irrespective of populations.

DEVELOPMENT

The MP further said Kenyans should not be taken round in circles so that Jubilee loses focus, making it difficult for Dr Ruto to ascend to the presidency in the next polls.

"Jubilee has a social contract with Kenyans to improve health and education, and create employment opportunities for the youth. This is what we want to focus on for the remaining two years," he said.