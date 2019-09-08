Dr Ruto said that Mr Odinga had plunged the country into early campaign mood by agitating for constitutional change for his own selfish interests.

He said Mr Odinga should pinpoint sections of the Constitution he wants amended.

Ruto asked Jubilee Members of Parliament to ignore Mr Odinga and focus on development.

By GEORGE MUNENE

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of being behind the push for constitutional amendments.

Dr Ruto claimed that Mr Odinga had plunged the country into early campaign mood by agitating for constitutional change for his own selfish interests.

Speaking at Upper Baricho Primary School in Kirinyaga County during a fundsdrive in aid of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Dr Ruto said that save for Mr Odinga, Kenyans had no problem with the current Constitution.

CONSTITUTION

"It is only this man of vitendawili (parables) who wants laws to be changed and that is why he has come up with Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is tiring Kenyans by asking them questions which can't help them solve their problems," said Dr Ruto in reference to Mr Odinga.

He said Mr Odinga should pinpoint sections of the Constitution he wants amended.

"Every electioneering period, Mr Odinga does not concede defeat and consequently there is bloody chaos. For the country to be peaceful, he should tell Kenyans what is wrong with the Constitution and which part he wants amended," he said.

He dismissed the BBI as a political outfit which will not achieve anything.

"The BBI Task Force is going round the country collecting views from Kenyans who are not interested in changing laws. Kenyans want water, good roads and electricity and the BBI is wasting its time. Members of BBI should tell Mr Odinga to drop his mission," he stated.

DEVELOPMENT

He urged Jubilee legislators to ignore Mr Odinga and focus on development.

"Jubilee MPs should not allow themselves to be drawn into Constitution debate by Mr Odinga. What is important this time is to initiate development projects which can benefit Kenyans," he added.

The Deputy President said the government will continue carrying out development in all parts of the country despite criticism by political opponents.

"We shall not be discouraged by negative talks by our opponents, we shall work hard to transform the lives of all Kenyans," said Dr Ruto.

Accompanied by nine MPs allied to Tanga Tanga group which is supports his 2022 presidential bid, Dr Ruto asked Mr Odinga to stop threatening his opponents with a political tsunami.

"Kenyans want peace more than anything else and Mr Odinga should not dream of causing violence during the next elections.

He directed chiefs and county commissioners to ensure that all senior citizens who have attained age 70 and above are registered for the government cash transfer programme.

He revealed that Sh190 million had been allocated for the elderly in Kirinyaga County alone.

FAVOURITE CANDIDATE

"We don't want anyone to be left out and the administrators should implement my directive without fail," he instructed.

MPs in attendance were, George Kariuki (Ndia), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), John Kiarie (Dagoretti), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Silverno Maritim (Ainamoi), and Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes).

Others were woman representatives Wangui Ngirici (Kirinyaga), Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu) and Joyce Emanko (Turkana).

The MPs, who assured the DP of their support, said Ruto was their favourite candidate and told Mr Odinga to forget the presidency.

Ms Kihara said there was a binding covenant between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Ruto that cannot be broken.

"During (2017) campaign period the President publicly announced that his Deputy William (Ruto) would take over power when his term ends," said Ms Kihara.