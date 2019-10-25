The elders stressed that the community should front one candidate for president.

They called on the Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to work together so that one of them can clinch the presidency in 2022.

By OSCAR KAKAI

The Kalenjin Council of Elders, also known as Myoot, have pledged to unite leaders from the North Rift in a bid to help shape the region’s political future ahead of the 2022 elections.

This comes at a time when the two are engaged in a bitter fight over their presidential ambitions.

ONE CANDIDATE

The elders said the community would not go for the vote when there were divisions, adding that political differences have been blown out of proportion. They accused politicians of hampering reconciliation efforts.

Addressing the press in Kapenguria, council chairperson James Lukwo said it was time political leaders in the region united to form a formidable team to steer the county towards achieving its dreams.

“We have been disunited for so long and this has derailed us in terms of development. It is time we formed a united team for 2022 and beyond,” he said.

While reiterating that the differences between the two leaders are minor, Mr Lukwo said some people have been using these issues to manipulate locals into voting for them.

“We have no reason to hate each other. There is no point to look at each other as enemies. Let us as elders unite (the two leaders),” Mr Lukwo said.

He expressed disappointment that some politicians from the region were out to scuttle efforts to unite the community.

The elders asked the governors and senators to play a key role in the unity agenda because they had resources at their disposal that could be used on programmes that could unite the region and boost it economically.

“Over the years, outsiders have used misunderstandings amongst the region’s leadership to engender divisions among the Kalenjins. We affirm that this has been hearsay and poison served to our people, which we hereby reject. We have told them that there must be a first among equals to lead the quest for national leadership,” Mr Lukwo said.

He urged leaders in the region to focus on development and ignore petty politicians and propagandists.