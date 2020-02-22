He said it’s unfortunate that the BBI report that was presented to Kenyans at the Bomas of Kenya had been hijacked by criminals who are now using it to advance their dangerous agendas.

The DP said it’s now clear that the ‘Tsunami’ that Mr Odinga and his lieutenants talked about some time back was about discriminating against some communities in leadership.

By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of leading ODM politicians in inciting communities against each other in the guise of Building Bridges Initiative rallies.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Tunyai Catholic Church in Tharaka constituency Saturday, Mr Ruto said the ODM leaders are on a single mission of profiling the country into ethnic groupings to make sure that some communities have no chance to lead the country.

He said such plans are dangerous and are likely to throw the country into violence if not stopped.

“I want to tell the ODM leaders who are preaching hate and ethnic animosity between communities that the agenda is primitive, backward, criminal and unconstitutional and together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, we will not allow such things to go on in the guise of BBI,” said Mr Ruto

The DP said it’s now clear that the ‘Tsunami’ that Mr Odinga and his lieutenants talked about some time back was about discriminating against some communities in leadership.

He said it’s unfortunate that the BBI report that was presented to Kenyans at the Bomas of Kenya had been hijacked by criminals who are now using it to advance their dangerous agendas.

Advertisement

He asked religious leaders to actively take up their role of preaching unity and condemning leaders who are causing disunity.

“Each Kenyan has a right to work, live and seek leadership positions in any part of the country without minding the community he comes from,” he said.

Senate deputy speaker and the Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said BBI should bring all Kenyans together and asked politicians to stop preaching disunity.

He said it was wrong for some community to be thrown out of the Narok County BBI rally because of their divergent views in the report.

MPs Geoffrey Kingangi (Mbeere South), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Kirima Ngucine (Central Imenti), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) said no Kenyan should be discriminated in the BBI rallies.

Mr Murugara and Mr Ngucine said they want President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Ruto to attend the Meru BBI rally, which they promised that it will be peaceful.

They said the Meru rally will be the real BBI rally because all people will be accommodated with their views.