By NDUNGU GACHANE

A section of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto has cried foul over the planning of the Tuesday's launch of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot on Monday claimed that only legislators allied to Jubilee’s 'Kieleweke' faction were tasked to come up with a list of people to receive the report.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici, who is Kenya Women Parliamentarians Association chairperson (Kewopa) told the Nation that some leaders had been allowed to take a few supporters to the event.

BBI REPORT

She claimed that others were told to go alone while others have not been invited at all.

“There is no equity in the invitation of leaders. Those allied to DP Ruto have been invited to the event alone while others have been allowed to attend the event with five supporters. We shall have a final say after scrutinising it (BBI report) based on merit,” Ms Ngirichi told Nation.

“I want to take my President for his word and believe BBI is about a new Kenya for all of us, but the actions of his office (office of president) contradicts him. Take for example only Kieleweke MPs have been asked to do a list of supporters to come and receive BBI report, the rest wajipange,” Mr Cheruiyot tweeted.

INVITATION

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said that although he had received an invitation from Senate Majority Deputy Whip and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, he will not attend the Bomas meeting.

“I can’t attend such a kangaroo meeting, we know the process that must be followed to amend the Constitution,” he said.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata admitted that some leaders were not involved in the planning of the exercise.

“Some leaders are clearly hostile to our cause. Some are saying the notice is too short while others have said they can only be invited to the meeting by the party leadership. As long as the President will be at the Bomas of Kenya, they should come, we want to build a united Kenya,” he said.