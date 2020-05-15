By BENSON AMADALA

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto in Kakamega County have cautioned President Uhuru Kenyatta "not to be misled" to sideline his Deputy William Ruto and scuttle his presidential bid in 2022.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said the battle for the control of the Jubilee party targeting key allies of Dr Ruto was meant to block him from succeeding President Kenyatta.

Dr Khalwale described the schemes targeting the deputy president as a waste of time and would backfire politically and leave the president embarrassed.

He said it was clear that President Kenyatta was scheming to ensure Baringo Senator Gideon Moi emerged as his successor.

“What is happening in Jubilee does not surprise those of us who have been in politics for this long. All President Kenyatta is doing is to scheme and sideline his deputy to pave way for Senator Gideon Moi as his successor,” said Dr Khalwale.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Khalwale described the move by President Kenyatta to make changes in the senate leadership in which Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Markwet) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru) were stripped of their positions as majority leader and majority whip respectively as unacceptable.

“We have supported President Kenyatta as a and stood with him as a community and we cannot understand why he is allowing the Jubilee to be fraught with internal divisions,” said Mr Washiali.

Dr Khalwale said supporters of the deputy president in western region will not be swayed to abandon him.

“We are asking President Kenyatta to know that we fully behind his deputy and we will continue supporting his presidential bid and ensure he ascends the presidency in 2022,” said Dr Khalwale.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala said the ongoing realignments in the county was doomed if ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi was sidelined from the political arrangement.

“The Luhya community will not be swayed to vote presidential candidates from outside the region when they have their own son who has declared he will be in the race for presidency in 2022,” said Bishop Khamala.