By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto's allies say they have a plan B under the table despite recent blows dealt to them by the Jubilee Party including a coup at Senate.

Led by Bomet Senator Christopher Langat, the leaders say their gloves are off and they are now ready to take on President Uhuru Kenyatta in the fight for control of Jubilee and the 2022 presidential race.

Mr Langat said 23 Jubilee Senators did not attend the State House meeting as there was no proper communication and agenda.

"We have a plan B in all the circus going on and we chose to keep off the meeting due to underhand dealings that the party leader is cutting with the opposition," said Mr Langat.

"In fact, what the President has done is to embolden the people's resolve to support Dr Ruto at the grassroots ahead of the next General Election," the Senator added.

'UNAFRAID'

Advertisement

As he spoke, National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali, a close ally of the DP, said his counterparts in the National Assembly are also ready and unafraid of a similar coup in parliament because they know it is coming.

He also claimed Mr Kenyatta had betrayed the loyalty he has received from those he now seeks to throw out.

Speaking at his office in Mumias East, Mr Washiali said the president ignored the party’s leadership structure when he initiated the recent merger with Kanu, as well as changes in top Senate positions.

“According to the Jubilee Party Constitution, the powers of the party are vested in the National Management Committee (NMC) that works in collaboration with the National Executive Council (NEC). Any change within the party must be approved by these two organs while any merger must be approved through a National Delegates Conference (NDC),” said the National Assembly Chief Whip.

Mr Washiali said he was not worried that more changes are expected at the National Assembly that may affect him, Majority leader Aden Duale and his deputy Cecily Mbarire.

“We know more is coming and we shall not be shocked because we understand those who are guiding the President to make changes in the government. It is the same people who frustrated him when he was seeking to become president and viciously protested his re-election in 2017. Their intention is to wreak havoc in Jubilee so that Mr Kenyatta fails in his mandate,” he said.

'MISTREATING US'

Mr Washiali said it was wrong for the president to frustrate Jubilee MPs who have been loyal to him and pushed all his agenda in Parliament successfully.

“Let him tell us where we (MPs) have let him down. We have pushed all budgets through, put in place house committees to his expectations and no government motion or Bill has failed on the floor of any House. Why should he turn against us and start mistreating us like this?” posed a disturbed Mr Washiali.

“It is sad that leaders who sacrificed their parties to form the Jubilee coalition are now being handled like they are strangers in the party, with those who were opposed to the formation of this government ending up receiving preferential treatment,” he added.

Bomet County Jubilee branch chairman Benard Mutai said the President should simply resign or call a snap election.

"It is unfortunate that President Kenyatta has effected a Jubilee Party coup at a time the country is faced with hard economic times brought about by floods and coronavirus. This betrays his priorities at such a time of crisis" said Mr Mutai.

Bomet Women Representative Joyce Korir said the will of the people will carry the day at the end of the ‘betrayal’ Dr Ruto was being subjected to.

"We prayed for Uhuru and Ruto when they were facing cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC), we campaigned for them and ensured they won two consecutive elections with the understanding there was a clear succession plan," said Ms Korir.