By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

A political face-off is looming between allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga and those of Deputy President William Ruto over the forthcoming Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative meeting scheduled for March 21 in Nakuru.

Allies of DP Ruto on Thursday said they will take full charge of the meeting and will not allow any leaders from outside the region to dictate the terms of the meeting -- in essence locking out Mr Odinga from his meeting. This comes just three days after President Kenyatta met with nine Rift Valley governors, who briefed him on preparations for the rally.

FACTIONS

The meeting brought together two factions that have been fighting for the control of the BBI narrative in the region, signalling an end to the supremacy battles.

But on Thursday, the DP’s allies led by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said the Nakuru meeting will be different from other BBI meetings that have been held across the country.

Mr Murkomen was categorical at a press conference in Parliament Buildings that they will not allow any name-calling during the rally and that it will purely entail discussions on issues affecting the people of the Rift Valley region.

“Nakuru is the epicentre of peace because without it, we would have no Jubilee. We want to welcome all the leaders to the rally but there will be no name-calling,” Mr Murkomen said.

Advertisement

Although the meeting has been organised by leaders allied to President Kenyatta, the hostile takeover by the Ruto faction may not go down well. In the past, the Tangatanga leadership has been categorical that they will not hand over their memorandum to Mr Odinga but, given that the ODM leader is the chief guest, the tension is likely to be palpable.

The Ruto-allied group has been blowing hot and cold on the handshake initiative and, just this week, called for its suspension until past emotive reports are implemented.

The Ndung’u land report, Kriegler post-election report and the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report are critical of the previous regimes and some of their recommendations touch on the Kenyatta and Moi families.

NEUTRAL

The Nakuru rally also comes in the wake of one that was to be held in Eldoret, Dr Ruto’s backyard, but had to be cancelled after intelligence reports indicated a bloody confrontation would ensue between Dr Ruto’s supporters and those of Mr Odinga.

As a result, the meeting was moved to Nakuru, which is more cosmopolitan and seemingly neutral. But Thursday’s developments have put a spanner in the works.

The move by Dr Ruto’s allies is also seen in the context of their failure to force the President to attend the rally. Mr Murkomen yesterday failed to confirm whether President Kenyatta and his deputy will attend, saying they are yet to consult the two on their schedule.

“We have not discussed with the President and the DP whether their diaries can allow them to attend the meeting,” Mr Murkomen said.

Previous rallies in Kisii, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kitui, Garissa and Meru were held without the President’s direct endorsement, although his close allies attended.

Mr Murkomen was accompanied by Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Caleb Kositany (Soi), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu).

NO INSULTS

Others were Lisa Chelule (Nakuru), Andrew Lang’at (Bomet), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and nominated MP David Sankok.

Ms Kihika, who is also the Senate Majority Whip, reiterated that no insults will be allowed, insisting that the meeting will be controlled by people from the Rift Valley region.

“It will be a peaceful rally, it will be an off for any leader that will come with insults,” Ms Kihika said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Ms Chelule, who said they want a meeting that is not like other rallies that have been happening across the country.

“Those who are coming will have to toe the line of the leaders from the Rift Valley,” Ms Chelule said.

Mr Serem maintained that the BBI report that they will be talking about at the Nakuru rally will be the one launched at the Bomas of Kenya in November last year.