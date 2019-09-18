Ruto blames Raila for Jubilee troubles

Though he did not mention the leaders by name, he said those who had caused confusion “had a habit of seeking constitutional changes”.

Responding to Jubilee-allied leaders who said the party was “in ICU”, Mr Ruto blamed the confusion on the infiltration of the party by opposition leaders.

By CHARLES WANYORO

Deputy President William Ruto (right) is blaming the troubles in ruling party Jubilee on opposition leader Raila Odinga.

DP Ruto says Mr Odinga’s political wing is causing confusion in the party and urged members to be patient as they straighten things out.

He said since the 2018 handshake, Jubilee leaders were confused over various issues such as the proposed referendum, with lack of a common stand on the matter.

Responding to Jubilee-allied leaders who said the party was “in ICU”, Mr Ruto blamed the confusion on the infiltration of the party by opposition leaders.

Though he did not mention the leaders by name, he said those who had caused confusion “had a habit of seeking constitutional changes”.

“There is a difference between the Jubilee you used to know and the current one. In Jubilee, we were used to the language of development where we talk about roads and other projects,” he said.

He added: “Now, there are perennial agitators on the issues of the Constitution who have been pushing for a referendum. You know the people who are always championing for a referendum. That is why some leaders in Jubilee are confused because we are not used to that language.”

He spoke at the Athi Primary School grounds in Meru during the requiem mass for Peter Gichunge Linturi, the father of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Murungi ‘frustrated’

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Mr Linturi had challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Ruto to act to salvage the party, saying it was about to collapse.

Mr Murungi said that as the architect of the merger of 13 political parties that formed Jubilee ahead of the 2017 General Election, he was frustrated by the turn of events and was considering decamping.