All MPs who have been skipping Governor Sang's functions were present during the DP's tour, a clear indication that the leaders have indeed buried the hatchet.

The DP's intervention seemed to have yielded fruit as the two leaders were later seen chatting happily during Dr Ruto's function.

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

More by this Author

By TOM MATOKE

More by this Author

Deputy President (DP) William Ruto has succeeded in reconciling Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Senator Samson Cherargei whose political rivalry has been threatening service delivery.

The DP, who made an extensive tour of Nandi County last week, called upon the duo to put aside their differences and concentrate on serving the people.

“Wacheni hii vita kidogo kidogo. Wananchi waliwachagua muwafanyie kazi. I am happy you have started working together,” the DP said at Kapsabet Girls High School where he opened a new tuition block on Friday.

The DP's intervention seemed to have yielded fruit as the two leaders were later seen chatting happily during Dr Ruto's function.

All MPs who have been skipping Governor Sang's functions were present during the DP's tour, a clear indication that the leaders have indeed buried the hatchet.

MPs Alex Kosgey (Emgwen), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Julius Melly (Tinderet) and Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) accompanied the DP.

Advertisement

It is only outspoken Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter — a critic of the DP who was conspicuously absent.

Since taking office, the Governor and the Senator have differed over the management of the affairs in the county.

Senator Cherargei has been accusing Governor Sang of flouting tendering procurement in the purchase of 18 lorries at Sh15 million and hiring of staff from outside the county.

“It is unfortunate that graft is taking root in the county especially in awarding of tenders and hiring of staff, denying the locals the much needed quality services,” said Senator Cherargei recently.

But Governor Sang has been defending himself, saying the lorries were bought under competitive bidding following an agreement between the county and the national government.

Mr Sang denied claims of discrimination in hiring of staff noting that 30 per cent of the jobs are allocated to minority groups and that no outsider has been employed at the expense of the locals.

On Friday however, the environment was different with the duo promising to rally the local community into supporting the DP 2022 presidential bid.

Mr Sang promised to work with the Senator in a bid to boost service delivery to the residents.