Mr Murkomen said it is mischievous to tell Kenyans that BBI initiative is meant to unite Kenyans while the Jubilee Government is split.

The DP insisted that he will not bow to pressure from those criticising his frequent tour of various parts the country.

By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has called on for quick implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Ndagani Catholic Church in Tharaka-Nithi County on Saturday, Dr Ruto said he does not care if the report is taken to the Parliament or if a referendum is conducted.

WASTE TIME

“We should finish up with this BBI thing to avoid wasting crucial time that we could be concentrating on developing this country,” said Dr Ruto.

He said no one is against the BBI report but the main focus should be on developing the country and improving the lives of Kenyans.

The DP insisted that he will not bow to pressure from those criticising his frequent tour of various parts the country. He said that being the principal assistant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, his work is to ensure that the pledges that they made to Kenyans during campaigns are honoured.

Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader and the Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Senate Deputy Speaker and Tharaka-Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki also backed the BBI report noting that it should be implemented without wasting time.

CHANGE TUNE

Mr Murkomen, however criticised Jubilee Party politicians who supported Uhuru/Ruto presidency only to change tune after 2017 elections.

He said it is mischievous to tell Kenyans that BBI initiative is meant to unite Kenyans while the Jubilee Government is split.

He said though President Kenyatta recently said that God knows who will be the President in 2022, no one should sleep and wait to be anointed from his house.

“By President Kenyatta saying that a leader comes from God he does not mean that He will descend from heaven because all the former Heads of State campaigned and that is exactly what Dr Ruto will do,” said Mr Murkomen.

He said all the Kenyan tribes are equal and leaders from all the regions must be on the table during implementation of BBI report.

Prof Kindiki said provided that BBI initiative is meant to better lives of Kenyans, he will support it.

POLITICKING

“No one is against BBI report as long as it’s a win for all Kenyans and not few individuals,” said Prof Kindiki.

MPs: Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri) and Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) and Tharaka-Nithi Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha also supported the BBI report and asked for its quick implementation.

Mr Kuria said some people who will not mind politicking all the year round and asked for the completion of the BBI report issue by March 31, 2020 so that Kenyans can concentrate on other crucial work that improve their lives.

In a statement that seemed to be directed to President Kenyatta, Mr Kuria said anger will not solve any problem.

UNITY

“Instead of getting angry, can you know why there are complaints,” said Mr Kuria.

He said though BBI is meant to unite Kenyans but after reading the report twice, he did not notice any part that addresses unity.