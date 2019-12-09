Ruto calls for unity, seven seized in Nyeri chaos

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday chided members of the Tangatanga group about their misconception that central Kenya is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bedroom, saying the President is the leader of all Kenyans.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Giakanja Boys High school, he urged leaders to embrace unity and avoid divisive politics.

“We are a united party and our competitions should be about ideas, programmes and development of the country,” he said.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, Speaker John Kaguchia, and MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Anthony Kiai (Mukurweini), Mwangi Gichuki (Tetu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), and Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami.

This was after seven people were arrested when chaos erupted before the Mr Ruto's’s arrival.

Earlier, black T-shirts with the inscription “No 2022 politics Bedroom ya Uhuru” were burnt by some youth believed to be pro-Ruto.

BBI REPORT

Meanwhile, pro-Ruto MPs from the Rift Valley, who held a retreat in Naivasha last week to discuss the issues affecting the Jubilee Party and the options available said their talks centred on the BBI report.

Sources at the meeting revealed that the DP moved to quell some issues that would only have aggravated the chilly relationship between his team and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They resolved to hold another meeting to discuss issues other than those arising from the BBI report.

This comes after Jubilee’s failure to convene a Parliamentary Group meeting.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, an ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Sunday claimed that they were privy to several issues discussed in Naivasha, “some of which touched on boycotting government functions by the DP’s troops”.

He claimed that the Naivasha meeting stopped short of declaring “how they would thwart government initiatives within and outside Parliament”.

MAU EVICTIONS

But Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno denied that they discussed the relationship between the President and his deputy.

“We agreed to call a national meeting with like-minded leaders from Coast, Nyanza, Central, Rift Valley and Eastern who are like-minded for further deliberation on the BBI report, among other issues,” Mr Ngeno said.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also said their discussions centred on the BBI, adding that they had agreed to hold another meeting soon to discuss the goings-on in Jubilee.

“We are concerned that there is an attempt to kill the party by making it inactive as our competitors reorganise,” he said.

The stand-off over the eviction of 70,000 families from the Maasai Mau Forest by the government was also discussed and generated some heat.

“Issues relating to raising funds to buy land to resettle the families evicted from the Mau forest and the modalities of subdividing and issuing it to the victims featured at the meeting,” said an MP, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

DAMS SCANDAL

“A gag order was issued to the MPs on the controversial issues discussed, with the Deputy President directing them to stick strictly to the script in the resolutions released after the two-day retreat,” the MP said.

“The so called multibillion-shilling dams scandal was discussed at length,” an MP from the North Rift region offered.

Another source said: “There was a strong feeling among the MPs that senior government officials from Rift Valley were being targeted in a purge in various departments and parastatals for the simple reason that they were seen to be close to Dr Ruto,”

Bomet Senator Christopher Langat said, “There is nothing new apart from the resolutions released after the retreat. What we insisted on was that we want a system that deals with the socio-economic problems of our people, especially in the agricultural sector,”

He added that the MPs resolved to strengthen their unity and rally behind Dr Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.