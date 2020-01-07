By NICHOLAS KOMU

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies used the funeral of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua’s mother on Tuesday as an opportunity to state their position on the 2022 elections and assert the DP’s position.

The message was clear that those opposed to the DP and those still sitting on the fence would be viewed as the opposition.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega was on the receiving end as DP Ruto affirmed his position as Deputy President.

“I happened to meet with the president at the Coast and he said since he would not be able to attend the funeral I should convey his condolences. He also sent me to bring Sh500,000 as his financial contribution and I have topped that up with Sh100,000,” Mr Kega said before handing over the cash.

But the Deputy President would have none of it.

“You all know that there is only one person in Kenya who was sworn in to deputise the president. And I will do that very diligently. Everybody should do their job.

"If you are working in a hospital do that. If you are a watchman or MCA do your job. Let us respect each other,” the DP said before reading a written message from the head of state.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome attacked Mr Kega for breaking protocol by purporting to represent the president while the Deputy President was present.

The politicians pledged their support for DP Ruto’s 2022 bid and fulfil the promise they made in 2013. MP Rigathi Gachagua said his family legacy was built on loyalty and integrity and he was therefore not about to change his stance on Ruto.

“My mother raised us to be loyal and we never betray our allies and friends. We stand with and support the president but in 2022 we have made up our minds and I will personally support Ruto to the very end,” Mr Gachagua said.