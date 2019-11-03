By FLORAH KOECH

By BAYA SAMUEL

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the National Super Alliance (Nasa) to desist from lecturing Jubilee party and instead focus on sorting out their mess.

He also announced that the Jubilee party will win big in the Kibra by-election to prove to ODM leader Raila Odinga that he is ripe to retire from politics. He said Mr Odinga is too old to engage in politics and he should retire.

Speaking at Kabartonjo in Baringo North when he graced a funds drive to aid the construction of AIC Baringo North training and conference centre at Kabartonjo Primary School grounds, he insisted that Jubilee party aspirant MacDonald Mariga will win in the November 7 by-election.

“If he is not aware, we will show him by winning big in the Kibra by-election. We will beat him hands down and he should start by packing,” said Dr Ruto in the Kalenjin dialect.

CHEAP POLITICS

Dr Ruto said the Jubilee government will focus on its manifesto to improve the living standards of all Kenyans and not dwell in cheap politics.

Speaking in Marigat in Baringo South when he graced a funds drive for boda boda operators, Dr Ruto noted that Jubilee has a bigger mission beyond politics and elections, that he formed the Jubilee party which he said has a common purpose of uniting all Kenyans irrespective of their tribal and political affiliation.

“There are some individuals who thrive on divisive politics. I want to tell Nasa to stop lecturing the Jubilee. We don’t have time for such talks of telling us how our party leader relates with his deputy,” he said.

“Are they not even ashamed of dwelling in Jubilee party affairs instead of uniting their own? Jubilee is busy focusing on technical training, housing, food security, creating job opportunities. Stop lecturing us,” he added.

The DP said that more than Sh1billion had been set aside for the Last Mile Connectivity project in Baringo County which will benefit more than 25,000 households.

SUPPLY OF WATER

He said that more than Sh4 billion had also been set aside for the supply of water from Chemasusu dam in Eldama Ravine to Mogotio, Emining and Rongai towns.

“The Sh2 billion phase two of Kirandich dam in Kabarnet that had stalled for more than six years will soon be complete with a sewerage system within the town,” he said.

He was accompanied by Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Wildlife Service Principal Secretary Fred Segor, EALA MP Florence Jematia, Governor Stanley Kiptisamong other and other local leaders.

Speaking at Salgaa market, the Dp reitarated that the looming win of Mr Mariga in Kibra has sent shivers in Mr Odinga camp.

“It is not well in Mr Odinga’s camp and that is why they are complaining almost in everything. That is a sign of a defeated person. God willing and going by development programs we intiated as a Jubilee government in Kibra, we shall win win with a landslide,” Dr Ruto said.

DEVELOPMENT

The DP was accompanied by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Nakuru Woman Rep Liz Chelule, Molo MP Kimani Kuria, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria and several other MPs and MCAs a.

The DP said the pending win by Jubilee in Kibra was because of Mr Odinga ‘failed development record when he served for more than 20 years as the area MP.”.

“The truth of the matter is that mr Odinga never developed and empowered the people of Kibra when he was their MP. The projects he failed to deliver for all those years have been done by Jubilee in these few years. So there is a problem in that bedroom. Things are not good for 'baba' in Kibra,” he said.

The DP said Jubilee has gone alone in the Kibra by-election and is about to pull a surprise on the amalgamation of parties under Nasa.

MISLEADING KENYANS

“They have all ganged to fight a Jubilee candidate but the message is clear, we shall beat them hands down. Kibra seat is going with Jubilee. They can take that to the bank,” the DP added.

Ms Kihika said they will camp in Kibra Sunday to campaign for Mr Mariga to affirm his win.

“We are going to campaign for Mr Mariga and tell the people of Kibra the benefits that will come with his election as the area MP,” said Ms Kihika.