Deputy President William Ruto has once again accused politician Raila Odinga of sowing division in Jubilee Party, but he has said he will defend its unity at all costs.

Speaking in Nakuru County on Saturday, Dr Ruto said he and other Jubilee members would fight to protect the party from disintegrating.

While allaying fears of divisions within the ruling party, he said Jubilee cannot easily be divided by outsiders.

He said the party "born out of prayers" was intact and that nobody stood the chance of wrecking it.

"All elected leaders in Jubilee [form] one team under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta. We are going to defend its unity and development agenda at all costs," said Dr Ruto.

He spoke at Mauche Primary School in Njoro, Nakuru County, during the launch of a table banking initiative for youth and women. A fundraiser also took place.

RAILA FACTOR

Dr Ruto told off Mr Odinga, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, accusing him of "sowing seeds of division" within the ruling party.

The DP has in the past accused Mr Odinga of plotting against Jubilee while reading mischief in his handshake with President Kenyatta.

Early in March, he said a unity agreement must be followed by actions. He said so while commenting on ODM's move to expel Malindi legislator Aisha Jumwa for declaring supporting for his 2022 presidency bid.

“If we mean uniting Kenyans, then our talk must be in line with actions. You cannot claim you are uniting Kenyans while busy dividing them. [You cannot] chase some of them from their political parties and wreak havoc in other political parties," he said at the time. "We cannot unite Kenyans through political deceit and hate."

Mr Odinga has in the past defended his handshake with the President, saying it was not meant to push Dr Ruto out of Jubilee.

Dr Ruto attended the event accompanied by leaders including Governors Joyce Laboso (Bomet) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet).

A number of members of parliament including Charity Gathambi (Njoro), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara) and Ms Jumwa were also present.

The leaders launched a scathing attack on Mr Odinga, accusing him of rocking the boat in Jubilee to frustrate the achievement of the President's Big Four agenda.

2022 CHOICES

Regarding the next election, Governor Waititu maintained that Central voters would stick to the succession deal between President Uhuru and Dr Ruto.

“The people of Mount Kenya still believe in the succession plan set in 2012. Anything short of that will not be accepted," he said and vowed to continue campaigning for Dr Ruto.

The Njoro MP accused Mr Odinga of using the handshake to undermine Jubilee leadership.

Senator Murkomen told voters that no one would be forced to choose a candidate in the next presidential election.

"The propaganda being spread by our opponents, who claim some communities will be intimidated and influenced in their choices, is meant to dent the Deputy President’s bid to succeed President Kenyatta,” he said.

Ms Jumwa, who arrived without a bodyguard, said she would continue backing Dr Ruto’s presidential ambition.