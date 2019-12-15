By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has told those creating divisions in Jubilee party to shape up or ship out.

Dr Ruto vowed not to allow anybody wreck the party that he helped establish.

The DP said the Jubilee has been steady for the last seven years after its formation in 2012 when they joined hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at Kisii High School on Sunday where he held a fundraiser for artists from Kisii County, Dr Ruto said his decision to work with President Kenyatta was a deliberate move to unite the country.

GAMBLE

“The formation of Jubilee was not by mistake and we did not gamble about it. It was a vessel to unite Kenyans and for the past seven years, we have witnessed peace and development in the country,” said the DP.

Advertisement

The deputy presidents appeared to attack Jubilee party members who are opposed to his 2022 presidential ambitions.

“I’m telling those Jubilee people who have been ‘recruited’ to break our party and spread propaganda to return to the vessel,” he said.

He added: “Alternatively, our country upholds democracy, they can decide to pursue other plans. The rest of us will continue to forge unity of the nation, progress, development and transformation,” said the DP.

DEVELOPMENT

Since the historic March 9, 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, Dr Ruto’s allies have claimed that the pact was to lock out the DP from the 2022 presidential race.

Dr Ruto allies have called on President Kenyatta, who is Jubilee Party leader, to hold a parliamentary group meeting to iron out issues in the party.

The President has, however, urged elected leaders to stop politicking and focus on development.