By JAMES MURIMI

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned MPs against endorsing National Assembly Leader of Minority John Mbadi’s proposal to cap donations to Sh100,000.

Dr Ruto has warned the lawmakers of God’s wrath should they approve the amendments.

DECREES

"I want to refer to you MPs to the book of Deuteronomy 8:11 which says: 'Be careful that you do not forget the Lord your God, failing to observe his commands, his laws and his decrees that I am giving you this day," Dr Ruto said on Sunday.

"You will face the wrath of God if you are not careful as lawmakers. Don't be distracted by those agitating to change the Bible through Parliament," he added.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Nanyuki Stadium for the Laikipia East Pastors Fellowship, the DP termed the proposed amendments as an attempt to change some clauses of the Bible.

“They have failed to table the piece of legislation on the floor of the House,” he said in reference to Mr Mbadi.

PROPOSAL

In the legislative proposal, the Suba South MP seeks to have all public officers who donated over Sh100,000 in any fundraiser to file returns with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

"Some people still cannot believe how a young person like William Ruto that used to sell chicken has risen to the position of a Deputy President. I am the Deputy President because the Lord has planned for me to tell off those defiant people who are out to demean His word," Dr Ruto said.

Mr Mbadi wants Section 13 of the Public Officer Ethics Act to make it mandatory for public officers to file returns with the EACC within 14 days, stating the source of their contributions.

The MP has since distanced himself from claims that his legislative proposal is targeting Dr Ruto.

ACCOUNTABILITY

He says the proposal is geared towards enhancing accountability among the State officers.

"You can contribute Sh1 million or even more so long as you tell the EACC the source of your money. Public officers are paid using taxes so they owe us accountability on the amount they contribute that is above Sh100,000," Mr Mbadi said recently.