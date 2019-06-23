By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday warned politicians planning to limit donations to churches by initiating a motion in Parliament, saying they will perish due to God's anger.

Speaking in Vihiga County during the 70th anniversary celebrations of the African Divine Church (ADC), Dr Ruto said the motion to cap donations at Sh100,000 was a sign of the end times.

His remarks concerned Minority Leader John Mbadi's plan to sponsor the motion in a bid to boost the war on corruption.

Mr Mbadi, the member of Parliament for Suba South, has the blessings of Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

Dr Ruto said, "People want to use Parliament to derail the work work of God. This is a sign of the last days. I want to tell MPs that the day they go to Parliament with a motion against the church of God ... that is when they will perish."

'CHURCHES STRUGGLING'

The Deputy President noted that most independent African churches struggle as they do not have external sources of funds, so they need support.

He advised the lawmakers to focus instead on passing laws that will help improve education, water supply, infrastructure, health and other sectors.

Dr Ruto said he had given Sh3 million as the principal amount for the recently launched ADC sacco, whose goal is to empower its 4,000 pastors.

He further announced that he had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the church's cathedral at its Boyani headquarters.

"The land on which the church is being built is too small. I have asked Archbishop Chabuga to find another three or four acres to expand the cathedral," he said.

"It is the archbishop and I who will fund the construction and I will not ask for payback."

'CHRISTIAN FIRST'

The politician, who is keen on succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2022 general election, said he was helping simply because he is a Christian first and because he understands the word of God.

"Seek God and the kingdom of God first and all will be added to you," he said, quoting Matthew 6.33.

Fearing he many have quoted the wrong passage from the Bible, the DP sought clarification from the hundreds of Christians who attended the celebrations, asking whether he was correct.

They answered in the affirmative.

SHOOT-DOWN

Dr Ruto attended the function with a host of MPs who assured him that they will fight Mr Mbadi's motion.

Led by Malava's Malulu Injendi, the lawmakers claimed the motion was one of many obstacles being put in Dr Ruto's way, following his bid to become President.

"Raila is like a father. Why is he blocking us from giving offerings to the church? We shall defeat the motion when it comes to Parliament," he said.

His sentiments were echoed by MPs Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and Ben Washiali (Mumias East), former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

"Ruto has supported a sacco for this church, a sign that he is growing the economy, " said Dr Khalwale.

"CLEAN MONEY"

The leaders' sentiments resonated with those of Archbishop John Chabuga - the head of the church - who condemned leaders opposed to donations to churches.

"We value European money as we see it as clean and view money given by an Africans as dirty," he said.

"Let the rich Africans give to the church ... they will be blessed by God. I am cautioning leaders who are against church donations that God will punish them. Allow others to give to the church what God has blessed them with."

LUHYA'S VOTE

Dr Khalwale used the event to reach out to his Luhya community, asking members to stand with Dr Ruto.

He told the community that it will get the running mate slot "if we vote for him 100 percent ".

The politician complained that "senior leaders" such as Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) and Moses Wetang'ula (Bungoma Senator, Ford Kenya) had failed to give the community direction ahead of the 2022 polls.

"Ruto is here to seek political friendships that will give us development and ensure we are in government. Wetang'ula and Mudavadi should tell us who will help them form the government," said Dr Khalwale.